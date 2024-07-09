Miami Twp. police lieutenant put on leave again, after alleged weapon incident

He pleaded not guilty to each charge.

This news outlet reached out to the Perry Twp. Police Department for details of the incident but has not yet received them.

The Miami Twp. Police Department placed Etter on paid administrative leave Monday as a result of his pending criminal court case, a township spokeswoman confirmed today.

“MTPD will conduct an independent internal investigation of this incident while waiting on the outcome of the pending alleged criminal charges,” the spokeswoman said. “The department will have no further statement at this time, as we cannot comment on personnel matters.”

Etter could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The 24-year MTPD veteran was previously placed on paid administrative leave in February after being accused of violating police department general orders and the township’s personnel policies.

A hearing on the matter occurred in March. In April, Miami Twp.’s Board of Trustees took action against Etter for two of the four internal disciplinary charges he faced, clearing him on the other two charges. Township documents said Etter failed to follow up on a harassment claim, and indicated an intent to retaliate against an employee.

Trustees administered a disciplinary penalty of an unpaid suspension for 30 calendar days and an immediate demotion to the position of lieutenant with no ability to serve in an acting capacity above that rank.