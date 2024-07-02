Miamisburg OKs contract for new temporary treasurer/CFO

Montgomery County Educational Service Center (ESC) handled the search, school board President Ann Niess told Dayton Daily News. It attracted 11 candidates, resulting in four being interviewed in the first round, according to Shannon Cox, the ESC’s superintendent.

The ESC planned to bring back two candidates for the second round, but one of the candidates withdrew from the interview process after being offered a position elsewhere, Cox said.

Going with a short-term solution for Miamisburg school district was something that was “the best fit for now,” Niess said. In addition, the ESC also provides additional support services if needed, she said.

“They have expertise in each area, for example expertise in payroll and mentorship for the assistant to the treasurer,” Niess said. “However, the SRC has assured us that they will meet any additional needs up front without any of those additional costs.”

Cox said going with a temporary option should not reflect poorly on those who did apply.

“The 11 candidates that we had were very (much) quality candidates,” she said. “Some of them had no experience, some of them had veteran experience, and were actually coming back out of retirement, so it’s not necessarily about the quality, it’s about the quantity and just making certain we have that right fit.”

Niess said several districts in this area use the Shared Resource Center.

The search for a new treasurer became necessary because Treasurer Justin Blevins, who joined the district in January 2023, will be leaving Aug. 1 for the same role with Kettering City Schools.

Kettering Board of Education in March voted on a contract for Blevins effective Aug. 1 through July 31, 2027, according to district records. Kettering will pay Blevins an annual base salary of $150,000 a year starting Aug. 1, district records show.

Niess said Miamisburg’s compensation to the Shared Resource Center for treasurer services will be $135,000 plus benefits for one year. The contract begins Aug. 1, 2024 at $11,250 a month, Niess said.

Blevins will remain as treasurer until July 31. His new salary would have been $129,463 plus benefits starting Aug. 1, 2024, Niess said.