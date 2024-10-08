Miami Twp. police chief stepping down

“It is my honor to serve this community and work with some of the most dedicated and professional men and women in law enforcement,” Stiegelmeyer said. “I commend these officers and our support staff for their dedication and bravery.”

Stiegelmeyer submitted a Sept. 25 letter of resignation to township Administrator Chris Snyder.

“After careful consideration, I feel it is time for me to retire from the profession I have enjoyed for 43 years,” he said in the letter. “I would like to thank the citizens of Miami Twp., the Miami Twp. Board of Trustees, and you for the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Police for such a fine organization.”

Stiegelmeyer came to the township as the professional standards captain in 2018 and was promoted to chief in 2019, replacing Ron Hess.

Besides his time with Miami Twp., Stiegelmeyer’s 43-year law enforcement career also includes serving as chief of police for the city of Powell, just north of Columbus, and as a special agent supervisor for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

He is a certified law enforcement executive having graduated from the Southern Police Institute Administrative Officers Command program, the Police Executive Leadership College, and the Drug Unit Commanders Academy.

Stiegelmeyer earned a master’s degree in criminal justice administration from the University of Cincinnati.