Police searching for Austin Landing retail theft suspect

Officers arrived to investigate, and a foot chase ensued. The suspect fled the scene by running through an underground culvert.

Officers used drones to assist in the search and a canine unit from Kettering Police Department. Springboro and Miamisburg police departments also assisted, but the suspect remains at large.

MTPD issued a warrant for the arrest of Albert Lee Jones, Sr., 59, in connection to the investigation. There are multiple warrants on file for his arrest and he has pending charges in Miami Twp.