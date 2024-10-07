Police searching for Austin Landing retail theft suspect

Miami Twp. Police Department are searching for a man who they believe stole items from an Austin Landing retailer and then led them on a foot chase.
Police responded to the report of a theft at Dick’s Sporting Goods, 10351 Innovation Drive, in Miami Twp. just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Officers arrived to investigate, and a foot chase ensued. The suspect fled the scene by running through an underground culvert.
Officers used drones to assist in the search and a canine unit from Kettering Police Department. Springboro and Miamisburg police departments also assisted, but the suspect remains at large.
MTPD issued a warrant for the arrest of Albert Lee Jones, Sr., 59, in connection to the investigation. There are multiple warrants on file for his arrest and he has pending charges in Miami Twp.
About the Author