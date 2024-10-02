13 apply to fill Miami Twp. trustee spot vacated by Morris’ resignation

Morris, who served the community for six years, announced his resignation Sept. 10, citing increasing conflicts between his work travel schedule and the requirements demanded of a trustee. He resignation was effective Sept. 30.

“We received a large number of applicants from a diverse set of backgrounds and experience, with one goal in common: the betterment of their community,” Trustee Vice President Terry Posey Jr. told the Dayton Daily News. “I think we have a difficult job in choosing the best candidate, but everyone brings something to the table.”

Ohio townships are governed by three-person boards of trustees. Per Ohio law, the township has until the end of October to make an appointment. The appointed person will fulfill the unexpired term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

The following information about the 13 candidates comes from their application documents:

Anslinger, a Five Rivers Metroparks outdoor recreation program manager, has 20 years of volunteer experience to the township as a member of two comprehensive plan committees, the board of zoning appeals and a current Miami Twp. Zoning Commission member.

Barry, a marketing coordinator at Barrystaff Inc., serves as the vice president of his fraternity at the University of Kentucky, which consists of more than 140 members.

Clark is senior political director for Central Midwest Regional Council of Carpenters, which covers Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio and represents 38,000 carpenters, millwrights, floor layers and pile drivers.

Epstein, a vice president, independent technology risk advisor at PNC Bank, owns and operates local farm and produce vendor Harmony Creek Homestead LLC and serves as president of the board for Children’s Performing Arts of Miamisburg.

Fritsch, a purchasing production manager with Stratacache Inc. family of companies, has been a lead volunteer at Miamisburg Christian Church for many years.

Fryman, a division administrator at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and Miami Twp. Zoning Commission member, previously served on Carlisle Planning Commission, Carlisle City Council and Miami Twp. Board of Zoning Appeals.

Gomez, a regional liaison for the Ohio Treasurer of State, is chairman of Miami Twp. Zoning Commission and founder/owner of J. Gomez Consulting LLC.

Landers, an attorney handling civil and criminal matters, served on West Carrollton City Schools Board of Education, as a hearing officer for Ohio Unemployment Commission and an executive director and commissioner for Montgomery County Veterans Service Commission.

Langdon, a commercial sales associate for Schueler Group, previously served on the Dayton Mall Area Master Redevelopment Plan advisory panel/selection panel, and the Miami Twp. Fire & EMS fire district feasibility review advisory panel.

Siney, a medical receptionist for Ohio Valley ENT, previously volunteered for Kettering Health Network and the public defender’s office.

Sorrell, who retired in July from a career as a professional auctioneer and benefit auction specialist, previously served six years on Miamisburg City Council and in 1984 was president of the Miamisburg Chamber, then known as the Market District Association.

Wolf, who served for 24 years on the West Carrollton City Schools Board of Education, spent 29 years as a West Carrollton Schools employee, 28 of them as a guidance counselor for West Carrollton Junior High School.

Zahora, the executive director of the Miami Valley Restaurant Association since 2003, worked closely with the Miami Twp. Police Department on several outreach initiatives, including planning and implementing National Night Out from 2022 to 2024.