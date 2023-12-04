Miami Twp. police levy on March ballot could be flat renewal, or increase

The township trustees have two options before them on the agenda for their regularly scheduled meeting: a renewal levy or a replacement levy. According to the Montgomery County Auditor’s Office, a renewal would not increase residents’ taxes and would keep township income from the levy the same. A replacement would increase taxes by $49 annually per $100,000 of property value, and would increase township income from the levy from $3.42 million to $4.73 million per year.

The township received a total of $6,477,550 in property tax receipts from the two police levies combined in 2023, according to Finance Director Clay McCord. The current budget for the police department is $7,308,675, Stiegelmeyer said.

Explore Miamisburg elementary school grade banding plan took months to organize

Miami Twp. Police Department uses levy funds for various purposes, such as paying police officers, acquiring cruisers and equipment, funding training programs, and covering day-to-day operating expenses.

In 2019, the Miami Twp. Police Dept. had a staffing level of 40 sworn officers and 6 civilian employees, he said. Today, that number has shrunk to 33 sworn officers and 5 civilian employees, Stiegelmeyer said.

The new levy, if approved by voters, would either renew or replace a 5.5-mill levy approved by voters in May 2019, one that generates nearly $3.4 million a year.

Voters in May 2023 approved a permanent 5.75-mill property tax levy to replace a soon-to-expire 5.25-mill levy. It will replace a 5.25-mill levy approved by voters in November 2018, one that generated just under $2.9 million a year, but will expire this year.