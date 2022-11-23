Miami Twp. police to conduct DUI patrol ‘Thanksgiving Blitz’

The Miami Township Police Department has announced it is planning a “Thanksgiving Blitz” of increased DUI patrols on Thanksgiving and through the weekend.
Increased DUI enforcement will begin on Thanksgiving Day and run through Monday, according to a release.
Sgt. James McCarty said, “Just one DUI death is too many. By adding extra patrols, we can focus more attention on not only getting impaired drivers off the road, but also reducing the number of traffic crashes.”
The department said that it will also add patrols Dec. 17-31 for a Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, paid for by a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration grant for 2022.
In Other News
1
The power of apprenticeships: How an Air Force vet found a rewarding...
2
Wounded Clearcreek Twp. officer, wife have plenty to be thankful for
3
Christmas tree farms ready for season
4
ArriveSafe free ride service uses QR code this Thanksgiving, not phone...
5
Beavercreek’s Matrix Research lands big Wright-Patt sensors contract
About the Author