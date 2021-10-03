Miami Twp. to create parks advisory board

Miami Twp. recently announced plans to create a new Parks Advisory Board to put its 130-acre park system to better use for the community.
The township’s board of trustees and township administration are working to develop the new board, which will consist of one representative from each of five districts to be determined in the township, and two at-large positions, for four-year terms.
“Our Parks Department has put a great deal of work into keeping our park system clean and safe for all,” Township President John Morris said in a statement. “Now that we have invested money into several park improvements, it is time to put it to work for the enjoyment of everyone.”
There are 10 parks in the township, each with its own set of offerings. That includes the recently renovated Miami View Park at 5911 Munger Road, which had its pond restored, fish added and baseball diamonds fully renovated. Walking paths have been added to Layer Park, 4999 Cordell Drive, for easy access from the parking lot to the shelter. Walking paths are also in the works at Crains Run Nature Park to connect paths to both parking lots and to the play equipment.
“The advisory board will work closely with the board to identify funding to further renovate the parks, but also to develop programs and events for the community,” Trustee Vice President Terry Posey Jr. said in a statement
The township will accept applications for interested residents who wish to be on the volunteer Parks Advisory Board. The board will provide input to the trustees about parks services and implement community events. Members will also act as ambassadors to encourage input from the community about the park system. Miami Twp. most recently had an advisory board in 2008. At the time, its major projects included a fishing derby, Easter egg hunt and a haunted forest for Halloween.
Applications for Miami Twp. residents interested in becoming a member of the parks board will soon be found on the township’s website at www.miamitownship.com or applications may be picked up at the Government Center, 2700 Lyons Road, during regular business hours. Alternatively, those interested may call 937-433-9969.