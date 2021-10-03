Miami Twp. to create parks advisory board

The township’s board of trustees and township administration are working to develop the new board, which will consist of one representative from each of five districts to be determined in the township, and two at-large positions, for four-year terms.

“Our Parks Department has put a great deal of work into keeping our park system clean and safe for all,” Township President John Morris said in a statement. “Now that we have invested money into several park improvements, it is time to put it to work for the enjoyment of everyone.”