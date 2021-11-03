dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miami Twp. trustees race shows incumbents Posey, Morris ahead

Miami Twp. residents went the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, to choose two trustees among a field of four candidates. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Caption
Miami Twp. residents went the polls Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, to choose two trustees among a field of four candidates. STAFF FILE PHOTO

Credit: Ty Greenlees

Local News
By Eric Schwartzberg
Updated 3 minutes ago

Incumbents Terry Posey Jr. and John Morris are leading in the four-way race for two spots on the Miami Twp. Board of Trustees, according to unofficial results published by the Montgomery County Board of Elections at 9:16 p.m.

Posey is ahead with just over 30%, and Morris is not far behind, with just over 26% of the vote. Challengers John Gomez and Bob Matthews are trailing with just over 23% and 20%, respectively.

The top two-vote getters win a seat on the board.

This is the first time Gomez has run for office. Matthews, a former Miami Twp. trustee, was first elected to the board of trustees in 2013, but resigned in March 2017 to avoid any potential conflict of interest once he started a position at a law firm. Morris won his first term as trustee in 2017. Posey was appointed as trustee in January 2020 to fill a vacant term that expires in 2022.

Gomez is a political consultant who works as a staff assistant for U.S. Rep. Steve Chabot. Matthews works in the health care industry. Morris is the CEO for Ohio Valley Construction Education Foundation and president of the Montgomery County Association of Township Officials. Posey is a litigation partner with Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP.

Explore2021 NOVEMBER ELECTIONS: Latest Results

In Other News
1
UPDATE: Kettering incumbents still lead early in city council, school...
2
Springboro school board race has incumbents leading the early vote
3
Turner-Sloss and Fairchild take early lead in Dayton city commission...
4
Mims leads Bowers in Dayton mayoral race in early results, but race...
5
UPDATE: Centerville incumbents up early in school board, city council...

About the Author

Eric Schwartzberg
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top