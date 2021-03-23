Miami Valley council welcomes their first group of female Eagle Scouts

Dasha Crocker, left, and Liesl Carter, right, receive their Eagle Scout award. The girls are the first two female Eagle Scouts in the Miami Valley Council. CONTRIBUTED

Jeffrey R. Schiavone, Scout Executive of the Miami Valley Council, said he was proud of all the new Eagle Scouts.

“They had to plan and execute their Eagle service projects minding strong COVID protocols and for our first female Eagle Scouts, they had the extra challenge of a very short window to earn the Eagle Rank since they were first able to join just two years ago,” Schiavone said.

Crocker and Carter had brothers and fathers who were involved in scouting, so when they were allowed into BSA Scouts, they quickly signed up.

Crocker said the organization has made her more confident and showed her how to be a leader.

She said getting her Eagle shows, “that I’m not only capable of being a Scout but being independent and helping others becoming better versions of themselves.”

Carter’s project involved a team of 32 volunteers building 60 softball and baseball bat holders over two days. They installed them at all 27 of the ballfields in Kettering, benefiting Kettering Parks and Recreation Department.

Crocker’s project involved planting purple and gold flowers and building a bench at Bellbrook High School to spruce up the cafeteria.

Both girls said COVID-19 was a struggle to deal with as they did their projects. Crocker additionally has cerebral palsy, which affects her motor skills.

Crocker’s father , Conan Crocker, an assistant scout master for Troop 5237, said his daughter and Carter also were challenged to keep the new troop alive during the pandemic.

He said Crocker and Carter would set up Zoom sessions for the other girls in the troop and make sure they were still enjoying being a part of scouts. The troop now has 21 scouts, all girls. (Cub Scouts are co-ed but BSA Scouts are separated into boys and girls troops.)

“I wish every kid, regardless of gender, was given an opportunity like Scouting,” Carter said. “I have no doubt that young girls will continue to join Scouting.”

