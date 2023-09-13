Miami Valley Fire District to decide Thursday on $3.2M grant to boost staffing

More than $3 million in federal funds could be used by the Miami Valley Fire District.

Congressman Mike Turner, R-Dayton, office recently announcedthat the Fire District was allocated more than $3.2 million in funds under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Fiscal Year 2022 Staffing For Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Program.

Recipients are eligible to direct these funds toward increasing staffing and deployment capabilities to respond to emergencies.

MVFD, which provides fire and emergency medical services to Miamisburg and Miami Twp., is in Turner’s district. It covers more than 30 square miles in Miamisburg and Miami Twp., serving approximately 80,000 people, including 50,000 residents.

“The Miami Valley Fire District employs many of Ohio’s hardest-working firefighters, and I am glad that they have received such a significant boost in federal funding through the SAFER Program,” Turner said in a release. “This grant will enable the department to maintain its high standard of excellence by hiring more first responders, who will undoubtedly make our community safer.”

SAFER Program awards are administered by the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency and the U.S. Fire Administration. The grants are used to provide direct funding to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to enhance the departments’ abilities to comply with staffing, response and operational standards, according to Turner’s office.

Residents of both communities in November approved a permanent, 11-mill property tax levy, Miami Valley Fire District. Increase revenue from that levy will help MVFD upgrade its outdated facilities and aging apparatus and equipment, officials previously said.

The fire district’s board was slated to meet Thursday morning to discuss the grant, which has a 30-day acceptance window, according to Fire Chief Brandon Barnett.

MVFD’s board could vote to accept the grant, which would give it funding for three years of salaries and benefits for 9 entry-level personnel and bring the fire district to 81 staffers, Barnett said.

But it also could vote to deny it and keep staffing the way it is, he said.