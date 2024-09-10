Miami Valley Hospital North opens $1M Good Samaritan Chapel

The $1 million project on Miami Valley Hospital North’s campus, located at 9000 N. Main St. in Englewood, was supported by fundraising efforts from the Good Samaritan Foundation-Dayton.

“Constructing a chapel at the North Campus reaffirms our promise to continue the legacy of Good Samaritan and provide a space of hope and healing,” Lewis said.

The new interfaith chapel incorporates repurposed artifacts from the original St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Chapel into the Good Samaritan Chapel. The original chapel’s pews, woodwork, doors, chandeliers and stained-glass windows are integrated into the new space, Miami Valley Hospital North said.

The chapel also serves as a museum featuring a hallway of artifacts from the former hospital, including its cornerstone, historical plaques and stonework, the hospital said.

“The opening of the Good Samaritan Chapel is a profound milestone for our hospital and community,” said Marquita Turner, chief operating officer at Miami Valley Hospital. “We are incredibly grateful to the Good Samaritan Foundation-Dayton and its generous donors for making this beautiful vision a reality.”

Good Samaritan Foundation-Dayton is still accepting donations for the Good Samaritan Chapel.

Premier Health, which owned Good Samaritan Hospital, closed the hospital in 2018 and demolished all of the structures on the site, except for a multi-story parking garage. Phoenix Next, the community board that is providing guidance on where the project goes next, is working with Urban Design Associates to come up with a reuse plan for the parking garage.

The site where Good Samaritan Hospital previously stood is now home to the Premier Health YMCA, a roughly 50,000-square-foot facility costing more than $18 million. It opened at the beginning of 2024, and the building includes Premier Health’s Northwest Health and Wellness Campus.

