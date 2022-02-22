Hamburger icon
Miami Valley hospitals celebrate ‘Twosday’ births with special onesie

Premier Health gave babies born on Feb. 22, 2022, also called "Twosday" special onesies commemorating the unique date. Photo courtesy Premier Health.

By Kristen Spicker
Babies born “Twosday” at Miami Valley and Miami Valley South hospitals are receiving a commemorative onesie in honor of the unique date.

Tuesday’s date — 2/22/22 — is a palindrome, meaning it reads the same forward and backward.

The special onesies from Premier Health are blue with stars across them and read “Born on Twosday 2.22.22.” Among the infants receiving the commemorative onesies was a set of twins, according to Premier Health.

The special date won’t happen on a Tuesday again for another 400 years, on 2/22/2422, according to the National Weather Service.

