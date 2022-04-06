BreakingNews
RTA hikes starting pay during driver shortage
Miami Valley officers to honor fallen Bluffton officer Friday

Law enforcement officers from the Miami Valley will pay respects to a Bluffton police officer killed in the line of duty last week.

The Montgomery County Law Enforcement Office Memorial committee is organizing a procession of cruiser and officers traveling to Officer Dominic Francis’ funeral Friday.

ExploreRELATED: 3 face charges after death of officer hit during I-75 chase

Francis died March 31 after he was hit by a vehicle fleeing troopers on I-75 south, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Emin Johnson, 20, of Euclid, Zachary Love, 21, of Columbus, and Dante Tate, 19, of Euclid, have been charged in the incident, the Associated Press reported.

Local officers attending the funeral services are scheduled to meet at the Dayton Airport Expo Center and will depart around 7:30 a.m.

There may be traffic delays on North Dixie Drive, Northwoods Boulevard and I-75 north in Miami and Shelby counties due to the size of the procession.

The public can show their support by watching the processions along North Dixie Drive and Northwoods Boulevard in Vandalia.

