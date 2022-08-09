dayton-daily-news logo
X

Miami University waives application fee for students who apply by Nov. 1

(File Photo\Journal-News)

Combined ShapeCaption
(File Photo\Journal-News)

Local News
By
Updated 42 minutes ago

Miami University is waiving its application fee for prospective undergraduate students who apply by Nov. 1. The university has a test-optional policy, meaning students do not need to submit ACT or SAT scores to go to the university.

The university has been waiving college application test results since fall 2021, and will not require the ACT or SAT for first-year students through spring 2024, the university said.

ExploreMost colleges, universities don’t plan to require masks this fall

Miami’s evaluation of prospective student applications considers factors such as grades, GPA and strength of curriculum; application essays; co-curricular and extracurricular activities; talent; and personal background, among other factors.

Students who apply by Nov. 1 also will be automatically considered for merit scholarships.

For more information, visit https://miamioh.edu/.

In Other News
1
The Connor Group closes three deals in three weeks
2
Best of Dayton: What happened on Day 1 (and how to keep nominating)
3
Services scheduled for mother, daughter killed in Butler Twp. shooting
4
Timeline: Changes at the former General Motors Assembly site...
5
Historian McCullough was drawn to Dayton and Wright Brothers history

About the Author

Eileen McClory is the education reporter for the Dayton Daily News. She grew up in the Dayton area and returned to cover her hometown.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top