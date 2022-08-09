Miami University waives application fee for students who apply by Nov. 1

Miami University is waiving its application fee for prospective undergraduate students who apply by Nov. 1. The university has a test-optional policy, meaning students do not need to submit ACT or SAT scores to go to the university.
The university has been waiving college application test results since fall 2021, and will not require the ACT or SAT for first-year students through spring 2024, the university said.
Miami’s evaluation of prospective student applications considers factors such as grades, GPA and strength of curriculum; application essays; co-curricular and extracurricular activities; talent; and personal background, among other factors.
Students who apply by Nov. 1 also will be automatically considered for merit scholarships.
For more information, visit https://miamioh.edu/.
