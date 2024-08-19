BreakingNews
Miamisburg bridge closed ‘until further notice’ after SWAT call; Suspect charged

The city of Miamisburg announced Monday that the Linden Avenue bridge is closed “until further notice.”

The closure is a result of the police action on Friday afternoon involving law enforcement officers from multiple agencies across three counties.

The driver of a stolen Chevrolet Silverado wanted for an incident in Butler Twp. was involved in a police pursuit Friday afternoon that started on southbound Interstate 75 in Franklin and traveled through Middletown and Monroe before changing direction and heading into Montgomery County.

“The pursuit came to an end on West Linden Avenue near North Riverview Avenue in Miamisburg when the suspect drove into the side of a southbound train. The impact pushed the truck off the south side of the roadway, where a standoff and negotiations lasted for several hours,” the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated Saturday in a media release.

The railroad crossing arm, flashing lights and other items at the CSX crossing were damaged during the crash. As a result, the city said it has closed a portion of Linden Avenue, including the bridge “until further notice” to make repairs. However, it is not clear how long that will take.

The suspect, identified as 32-year-old Johnathon Edward Brown of Hamilton, is held on $500,000 bail in the Warren County Jail. He was arraigned Monday in Franklin Municipal Court on felony charges of fleeing, receiving stolen property and obstructing official business.

Credit: Warren County Jail

