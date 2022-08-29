Miamisburg bridge reopens after monthslong rehab project

Miamisburg’s Ninth Street Bridge near Beachler Field reopened to traffic Friday after a summer rehabilitation project, city officials confirmed today.
Work on the project, including removal of the roadway, replacement of rusted, deteriorated box beams under the road and modification to the existing bridge abutments and wing-walls, was completed ahead of schedule and on budget. The $748,000 construction cost of the project was covered by Ohio Department of Transportation grant funds of $546,000 and a city share of $202,000, Miamisburg officials said.
The bridge between Sycamore and Sennett streets was closed to traffic since June 1 for the project.
Bridges are inspected and categorized as either good, fair or poor condition. This bridge’s condition, deck and superstructure were all rated as poor, according to the 2021 National Bridge Inventory, a database maintained by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration that compiles bridge information and inspection reports for every state.
A structural appraisal of the bridge, which was built in 1930 and reconstructed in 1970, showed it was “basically intolerable requiring high priority of corrective action,” according to NBI.
The bridge was among nearly two dozen in Montgomery County considered to be in “poor” condition, NBI said.
About the Author