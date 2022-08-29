Miamisburg bridge reopens after monthslong rehab project

Work on the project, including removal of the roadway, replacement of rusted, deteriorated box beams under the road and modification to the existing bridge abutments and wing-walls, was completed ahead of schedule and on budget. The $748,000 construction cost of the project was covered by Ohio Department of Transportation grant funds of $546,000 and a city share of $202,000, Miamisburg officials said.

The bridge between Sycamore and Sennett streets was closed to traffic since June 1 for the project.