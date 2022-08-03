New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg

A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg.
A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a 1,792-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.
Located at the northwest corner of South Gebhart Church Road and Ohio 725, the site had been planned for a medical office building, but hat project is no longer moving forward.
The city’s planning commission recently voted 5-0 to recommend approval of rezoning two lots at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road to allow for “development of an Eating Establishment, Carryout/Delivery (Non-Drive Thru) use,” a classification not permitted under current zoning.
An ordinance that, if approved, would rezone the site is slated to go before Miamisburg City Council at its Sept. 6 agenda.
Construction on the project is hoped to start sometime later this year, depending on weather, according to Art Harden, of Centerville’s Calibre Engineering, the site’s civil engineer.
