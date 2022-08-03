New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg

A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a 1,792-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.

Located at the northwest corner of South Gebhart Church Road and Ohio 725, the site had been planned for a medical office building, but hat project is no longer moving forward.