dayton-daily-news logo
X

New pizza business proposed in Miamisburg

A new Domino's could be constructed at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road in Miamisburg. Pictured is the relocated Domino’s shop at 5293 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Washington Twp.

Combined ShapeCaption
A new Domino's could be constructed at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road in Miamisburg. Pictured is the relocated Domino’s shop at 5293 Cornerstone N. Blvd. in Washington Twp.

Local News
By
59 minutes ago

A new Domino’s restaurant is planned for Miamisburg.

A concept layout plan submitted for the nearly 1.5-acre property at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road proposes for a 1,792-square-foot Domino’s on the site. A single-family home previously there was demolished in 2013, according to the city. The site has since remained vacant.

Located at the northwest corner of South Gebhart Church Road and Ohio 725, the site had been planned for a medical office building, but hat project is no longer moving forward.

ExploreJuly restaurant news: 17 opened, 2 closed, 7 coming soon, others making changes

The city’s planning commission recently voted 5-0 to recommend approval of rezoning two lots at 88 S. Gebhart Church Road to allow for “development of an Eating Establishment, Carryout/Delivery (Non-Drive Thru) use,” a classification not permitted under current zoning.

An ordinance that, if approved, would rezone the site is slated to go before Miamisburg City Council at its Sept. 6 agenda.

Construction on the project is hoped to start sometime later this year, depending on weather, according to Art Harden, of Centerville’s Calibre Engineering, the site’s civil engineer.

In Other News
1
Popular Bluegrass and Brew Festival returns to streets of Fairborn
2
Retail giant could become one of Montgomery County’s largest employers
3
Area weather: Humidity is making this summer feel hotter, but data says...
4
National Weather Service predicts hotter, drier August than normal
5
With primaries over, big election decisions loom in November

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top