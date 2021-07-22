Miamisburg defense contractor part of $74M special operations contract

Cornerstone Research Group Inc., of Miamisburg, has been named to a new $74 million U.S. Navy contract to work on special operations vehicles.
More than a dozen other companies across the nation were also named to the contract, which the Department of Defense said late Wednesday will focus on “the design, engineering, fabrication, and testing of prototype components and systems for the U.S. Special Operations Command family of special operations vehicles.”
Work is expected to be completed by Dec. 20, 2026.
Performance location will depend on the awardee. Fiscal 2021 research, development, test and evaluation funding in the amount of $15,000 will be obligated at time of award, the department said.
This contract was competitively procured via beta.sam.gov, with 16 offers received, the department said. The contract came from the Naval Surface Warfare Center, in Crane, Ind.