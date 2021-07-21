State grant fuels Meijer’s $160 million Miami County expansion

“Cybersecurity has always been an underlying focus in how we help customers manage their IT environments,” Randy Smith, Macalogic’s vice president of commercial operations, said in a release from the Dayton Development Coalition.

“The JobsOhio Inclusion Grant has proven to be a powerful tool for our small businesses, providing the support they need to continue to grow and create new jobs,” said Julie Sullivan, the coalition’s executive vice president for regional development. “Small businesses are a critical source of job creation and we are thrilled to have this tool in our economic development toolbox to support them.”

Other projects awarded grants include:

EzKin Company in Dayton received $50,000 to protect four jobs and create four new ones in a project with a $350,000 capital investment.

EzKin Automation provides custom automation solutions and services. Factory View Online is the company’s computer maintenance management software with proprietary live equipment monitoring.

“This grant will help us grow and provide our customers (and future customers) with increased quality. Our employees are excited to see the improvements in the place we work and we hope to continue to add on to our great team,” said Maria Perez, the company’s chief executive.

Exhibit Concepts, Inc. in Vandalia received $25,000 to create 11 jobs and protect 92 current jobs.

The grant will allow Exhibit Concepts to add new digital and virtual platforms to help them adapt to a world altered by the pandemic.

“The pandemic had a devastating effect on tradeshows nationwide, reducing our revenue by over 70%,” aid Kelli Glasser, the company’s president and CEO.

She said the grant will help equip a studio in Vandalia for production of videos, podcasts, virtual events and more.

1157 Designconcepts, LLC in Sidney, a design and branding solutions business, received $25,000 to create five jobs and retain 16.

Perma Edge Industries, LLC. in Vandalia, a developer of products and packaging for commercial landscapers, received $25,000 in a project expected to create five new jobs and retain six.

The Hyland Machine Co., Dayton, a high-volume contract manufacturer, received $25,000 in a project expected to create three jobs and protect 23.

Isaiah Industries, Inc., of Piqua, a manufacturer of residential metal roofing, also received $25,000. Jobs to be created, five, with 50 retained.

Budde Precision Machining Corp., in Dayton, a precision CNC machining shop, got $25,000. According to JobsOhio, three jobs will be created and 10 retained.

McCarthy Industrial Contractors Inc. in Dayton received $25,000, to create two new jobs and retain 13.

Industrial Grinding Inc. in Dayton received $25,000, two new jobs expected to be created and 14 retained.