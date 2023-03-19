Miamisburg elementary principal announces retirement

DAYTON

Montessori Program to open next school year

The Dayton Public School District announced that a Montessori Program for non-English as a Second Language students will be opening at the International School at Residence Park for the 2023-2024 school year.

Montessori education is hands-on and encourages students to ask questions, solve problems and think critically. Classrooms have multi-age groupings, which allow students to learn at their own pace, with the ability for accelerated learning. Classrooms will be organized by age, with a 3-6 grouping, 6-9 grouping, and 9-12 grouping.

Students in preschool through sixth grade are eligible to enroll in the Montessori program. Priority will be given to students in the greater Residence Park area. Students currently on the River’s Edge Montessori waitlist will also have the option to enroll.

Interested parents should complete the Montessori Program interest form, which is available at www.DaytonPublic.com. The principal of the International School will then contact parents with more information.

The school will continue to offer classes for K-12 students who are new to the United States and need extra language support. These students will not be in Montessori classrooms. STAFF REPORT

MIAMISBURG

Austin Landing blood drive is Wednesday

The Austin Landing community blood drive will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Enterprise Place, 10100 Innovation Drive. Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call 937-461-3220, or use the new Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate with the Community Blood Center from March 20 thru April 29 will receive the “Blood Donor – Difference Maker” t-shirt. Through April 1, donors are also entered in drawings for a YETI Hopper Flip Cooler.

Save time when you donate by downloading the Donor Time app. You can also use “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress. STAFF REPORT

DAYTON

UD Celebration of the Arts is March 29

From orchestra to gospel, choral music to modern dance, opera to Javanese Gamelan, the 2023 Celebration of the Arts highlights the artistic accomplishments of University of Dayton students.

The event is free and open to the public at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 29 at the Schuster Performing Arts Center.

“The Celebration of the Arts is a big, collaborative concert that showcases some of the variety of what we do in the performing arts at UD,” said Julia Randel, associate professor and Department of Music chair.

For more information, go to https://udayton.edu. STAFF REPORT