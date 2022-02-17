Miamisburg judge who suggested drug treatment over incarceration dies at 68

“Throughout his career, Judge Rettich always encouraged substance abuse treatment, and other behavioral educational programs, as opposed to incarceration, when appropriate,” reads his obituary on Dalton Funeral Home’s website. “He was a strong advocate of intervention, and was always eager to help people become more knowledgeable about the law and live within the confines of it.”

A lifelong Germantown resident and 1971 graduate of Valley View High School, Rettich earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Miami University in Oxford in 1975. He earned his Juris Doctorate from University of Dayton School of Law, and was admitted to practice in 1978.