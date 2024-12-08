Miamisburg man dead after vehicle strike

A 31-year-old died after being hit by a vehicle Sunday in Miamisburg.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Ryan E. Kline, 31, Miamisburg, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Crews responded to report of a pedestrian strike around 5:50 a.m. at Ohio 725, the patrol said.
A 2015 Kia Optima headed westbound on 725 near Leiter Road and hit Kline while he was in the lanes of travel, OSHP said.
“Impairment is not considered a factor in this crash,” OSHP said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Miamisburg Police Department, Miami Valley Fire District, Carl’s Autobody Shop and Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.
