Miamisburg mother lauded for helping put sexual predator in prison

“What makes this case special is that Tiffany’s mother was acquainted with the defendant and his wife. When Tiffany’s mother passed away, the defendant and his wife became like ‘grandparents’ to Tiffany’s children. Obviously Tiffany was devastated when she learned that someone she considered ‘family’ had victimized her daughter and other children. Tiffany didn’t hesitate to report the disclosure to the police to protect her children at all costs," Heck stated. "Tiffany did everything needed to assist our office in successfully convicting a violent sexual predator. For these reasons and more, the awards committee and I have determined that Tiffany Martin should be the recipient of the 2020 Champion of Children Award.”

The suspect, Scott E. Pate, was indicted in April 2019 on more than two-dozen charges, including multiple counts of rape of a child younger than 10 and gross sexual imposition of a child younger than 13. Once the indictment was made public, another victim reported that she was sexually assaulted in 2004 by the defendant.