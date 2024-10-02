Miamisburg police investigating death of 6-month-old boy

Miamisburg police are investigating after a 6-month-old boy died at a hospital earlier this week.
The boy was pronounced dead at Dayton Children’s Hospital south campus Sunday morning, according to Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger.
His cause and manner of death have not been determined.
Miamisburg police Detective Sgt. Jeff Muncy confirmed the department is investigating the baby’s death.
“We will not be releasing any information at this time as this is an ongoing investigation,” he said.
It is not clear if there were any signs of foul play.
