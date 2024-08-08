Miamisburg puts 12-month hold on adult-use cannabis operators

Local News
By
50 minutes ago
X

Miamisburg is enacting a suspension of adult-use cannabis operators so it may “collect operational data and information” now that the state has started issuing licenses for recreational marijuana sales.

Miamisburg City Council approved the 12-month moratorium Tuesday. It is set to go into effect Sept. 5.

This is the second time the council made such a move. Last December, it voted to enact a nine-month moratorium on “the issuance and processing of permits for dispensaries, cultivators or processors of adult-use cannabis” within the city.

ExploreAug. 6 marks start to recreational sale for some Ohio cannabis dispensaries

Emily Christian, Miamisburg’s assistant city manager, said the latest moratorium allows city council and staff and additional time to research the implications of allowing or prohibiting adult-use cannabis operators in the city.

“I would also reiterate the fact that Issue 2 allows the city to make this decision and to do this moratorium, and it does pertain only to operators within the city,” Christian told city council. “It’s not related to recreational use by adults.”

In November 2023, Ohioans voted to legalize the growing, processing, selling and use of recreational marijuana, making the Buckeye State the 24th state to do so. The law took effect on Dec. 7, allowing adults 21 and over to legally possess up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana, as well as use and grow up to six plants per person and 12 per household.”

Tuesday was the first day any Ohio dispensary was permitted by the state to sell recreational marijuana.

ExploreMap shows where cannabis sales prohibited by law, limiting dispensary options

Christian said a 12-month extension was needed because the original nine-month moratorium was caused by the uncertainty about the state’s rules and procedures for licensing operators as they were still in development.

“This 12-month extension is in the interest of collecting operational data and information now that the state has started issuing licenses,” she told this news outlet Wednesday. “Staff recommended this additional period of study so we can see how the Division of Cannabis Control and licensees operate. Additionally, now that the rules and regulations are established, we as staff can review the city’s code and ordinances and recommend any changes that may be needed.

Staff and council have not discussed a change to the 12-month time period, but staff “will certainly continue to research and provide information to city council” on an ongoing basis, she said.

Explore‘We’ve waited our whole lives for this’: Recreational cannabis sale begins in Ohio
In Other News
1
Sen. Brown, with Dayton allies, hails new American flag law at Air...
2
Joby Aviation reports $123M 2Q net loss while pushing production
3
UD plans for fewer students, employee reductions in new reality of...
4
Miami County Fair opens Friday: What to know
5
Payroll Project: Beavercreek’s highest paid employees in 2023

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top