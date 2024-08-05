Tuesday will mark start to recreational sale for some Ohio cannabis dispensaries

State officials said this comes more than a month in advance of the Sept. 7 deadline as outlined in the initiated statute passed by Ohio voters last November.

Once a dispensary has received its certificate of operation, it is legally authorized to begin the sale of non-medical cannabis in addition to medical cannabis.

However, the issuance of certificates of operation does not necessarily mean non-medical sales will begin immediately at every dispensary, as each licensee must determine when they will start sales based on factors including staffing, stock and other business considerations, according to cannabis control division officials.

The issuance of operation certificates is based on roughly the order in which completed applications were received by the Division and when compliance tasks were fulfilled, according to the state.

Division leaders said they intend to award certificates to all remaining eligible dispensaries later this week.

James Canepa, the cannabis control division superintendent, said on Monday that the state was able to move forward with certificates of operation ahead of the Sept.7 deadline largely due to the foundation made by the state’s medical cannabis program.

“Since existing licensees had already met stringent requirements of that program, we anticipated this process to be rather smooth. They had already undergone many of the comprehensive checks as part of that process.,” he said.”

In order to receive a certificate of operation, dispensaries must show they are able to properly process adult use and medical sales since there’s a tax consideration.

In addition, licensees must validate that their security systems meet legal requirements and agree they will ensure as much as possible inventory remains available for medical patients.

They also must validate employee training and have implemented updated employee badging, according to the state.

Here are the area locations set to receive dual-use certificates of operation Tuesday:

- Bloom Medicinals, 403 S. Main St., Seven Mile

- Terrasana, 183 Raydo Circle, Springfield

- Columbia Care, 300 N. Main St., Monroe

- Columbia Care, 333 Wayne Ave., Dayton

- Uplift 401, Rivers Edge Dr., Milford

- AYR Dispensary, 4918 Airway Road, Dayton

- The Landing Dispensary, 1312 Hamilton-Lebanon Rd., Monroe

- GREEN RELEAF DISPENSARY, 3620 Germantown St. Dayton

- Harvest of Ohio, LLC, 4370 Tonawanda Trail, Beavercreek

- Consume Oxford, 3620 Southpointe Pkwy, Oxford

- Zen Leaf Dayton, 5604 Airway Rd., Riverside

- Pure Ohio Wellness, 1875 Needmore Rd., Dayton

- Pure Iconic, 5280 College Corner Pike, Oxford

- Shangri-La Dispensary, 211 Brooks Drive, Monroe

- Shangri-La Dispensary, 100 Clarence F Warner Dr., Monroe

- The Forest Springfield, LLC, 1711 W. Main St., Springfield