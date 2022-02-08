Miamisburg repairing half-million worth of sidewalks, curbs and gutters

“We’re making a concentrated effort over the next five years because ... once we do this concrete work the one year, then we pave those streets the following year at city cost,” he said. “We’re trying to catch up on some of those streets that need the curb, gutter and repair work so we can get them paved in a timely manner.”

Individual notification letters were mailed to property owners in November and December, Stanley said. The letters outline the quantity of work that needs to be repaired on their property, Stanley said.

The city bills the property owner for the sidewalk, curb and gutter work. The property owner then has the choice of either paying the city directly or having the amount assessed to their property tax bill via the county, according to city spokesman Gary Giles.

The annual city contract to complete concrete repair work will be in place by May. Work likely will start that month and wrap up in September, Stanley said.

Property owners will have a choice to have the repairs completed by a contractor of their choice or participate in the city contract as in year’s past, Stanley said.

Miamisburg City Council approved a resolution Tuesday declaring the necessity for the concrete infrastructure improvements.