Miamisburg residents want outdoor drinking area referendum on November ballot

“The petition doesn’t take a position on the issue,” he said. “It only allows the entire community to decide the matter instead of just five people.”

By state law, an outdoor drinking area only allows patrons at any of the participating establishments to purchase and carry an open alcoholic beverage in a designated plastic cup, typically with hours of the DORA on the cup itself. Signs posted throughout the area tell participants they may not bring their drinks everywhere in the district, only in places where they are allowed and only during posted hours.

Patrons cannot bring their DORA drinks from one drinking establishment to another.

Residents and business owners in Miamisburg’s growing downtown told this news outlet the creation of the outdoor drinking area would directly help restaurants and bars by boosting alcohol sales.

Miamisburg Mayor Michelle Collins, who said outdoor drinking areas are “a wonderful addition” to the many downtowns she had visited in Ohio and Michigan, said DORAs are “very structured and regulated” and that city staff has assured the council that Miamisburg has the resources to accommodate the outdoor drinking area.

Having such an area in downtown Miamisburg would let patrons of restaurants order a cocktail while waiting on their table or visit area retail shops with a drink in hand, while allowing any business to accept the DORA or not, she said.

Collins said she trusts the Review Committee that will be formed to routinely meet to discuss the successes and problems of the Miamisburg DORA, if any, will be transparent in their findings. She said she also trusts that city staff and city council will carefully review feedback from that committee and shut down the DORA should any problems arise.

“For the residents that will be — or are now — circulating petitions to have this issue voted on in November, I completely understand their position on this and certainly applaud their right to do it,” she said. “What I don’t want is for this issue to divide a community and friends. We’re strong in community spirit. The DORA will not break that. We all want what we feel is beneficial to Miamisburg, it’s as simple as that.”

Downtown Miamisburg is “one inch away from having a perfectly family-friendly downtown,” Underwood said.

“We’ve loved our councils through the years, but they’ve just made a bone-headed mistake and they have, so far, denied the people of Miamisburg the opportunity vote on this,” he said.