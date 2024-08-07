Miamisburg road closes as part of year-long improvement project

BreakingNews
MIAMISBURG — Miamisburg’s Riverview Avenue Roadway Improvement Project launched Monday on the west side of Miamisburg, just across the Great Miami River from downtown.

South Riverview Avenue between West Linden Avenue and Curtis Drive closed Monday for the more than $3 million project that will include site work, grading, roadway reconstruction and asphalt resurfacing of South Riverview Avenue from Linden Avenue to Lower Miamisburg Road.

Work also includes curb and gutter, steps, retaining wall and a new section of 18-inch water main and tie-in of existing services.

“The Riverview Avenue roadway improvements will improve storm drainage along the roadway corridor, provide pedestrian connectivity and increased safety with the installation of sidewalks, and reconstruct the 2-lane roadway and provide a new smoother asphalt surface course for motorists to drive on,” Stanley previously told this news outlet. “During development of the project scope, these three areas were identified by residents as priorities and areas of concern.”

About 3,000 vehicles a day travel on South Riverview Avenue, he said.

Work on the project is expected to be completed in September 2025. This project was approved in the city’s capital improvement plan budget for 2024 and includes American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funding.

