Miamisburg schools substitute levy aimed at replacing two expiring ones

Substitute levies do not increase taxes for property owners. However, if new homes or businesses were built on a property, the district would receive additional funding.

Miamisburg board of education at its most recent meeting voted to approve a resolution putting the substitute levy on the ballot this November.

“If we were to just ... go for that money in that year that they (each levy) would be expiring, you’re talking about two levy cycles within two years,” Espy said. “It’s definitely something that is taxing on a lot of people. It’s something that we’re cognizant of.”

The district is engaging in several different savings measures in addition to seeking the levy, said Espy, who became the district’s treasurer/CFO last October. He previously served as treasurer at Clermont Northeastern Local School.

That includes applying for and receiving a school bus grant that will give the district four buses for the price of two, he said. It also utilized an emergency connectivity grant where it received $500,000 to purchase 1,700 new Chromebooks at no cost to taxpayers.

In addition, Miamisburg school district has reduced some contracts to keep costs low, especially with inflation, he said. One example, is the district’s voiceover IP contract, where it was able to save $43,000 over a 5-year term, Espy said.

“We’re also just doing capital planning where we can essentially make sure that we’re not using a break-fix mentality, where we’re actually planning ahead for replacements,” he said. “Although that comes out of our PI (permanent improvement) fund that allows us to not have to dip into our General Fund, which is advantageous to our taxpayers.”

The district also has examined its staffing levels when there is a retirement or resignation and worked with its unions through the process, Espy said. That’s helped Miamisburg schools save more than $1 million from this school year going into next year, he said.