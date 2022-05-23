Chef specializing in birria tacos moves into Miamisburg event center

Explore Weekly buffet lunch is back at downtown Dayton historic mansion

Lewis was previously a travel consultant in the medical industry, but when the coronavirus pandemic hit, he lost his job. He said his family and friends encouraged him to start selling food and once he started cooking birria tacos, his business went “crazy.”

More Than A Apron LLC features beef, chicken and lamb birria tacos, bowls and fries. He also has a salmon cheesesteak with a homemade bourbon glaze sauce.

Caption More Than A Apron LLC, known for its birria tacos, recently signed a lease to sell and cook food at The Vault Event Center in Miamisburg. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo Caption More Than A Apron LLC, known for its birria tacos, recently signed a lease to sell and cook food at The Vault Event Center in Miamisburg. Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

“I can cook everything,” Lewis said. “People love tacos so much that it is hard to put other stuff on the menu because it’s my main seller.”

He said in the future he hopes to add more items to his menu like fried chicken and macaroni and cheese.

More Than A Apron LLC, with a motto of faith, family and food, has been in operation for about two years. Lewis said he started selling food in Huber Heights, transitioned to doing pop-ups in front of area businesses, borrowed a food truck during the winter months and even cooked at Back Home Tavern & Table on Brown Street in Dayton.

He said he hopes to have his own food truck/trailer in the future to travel to different events and maybe even a brick-and-mortar restaurant/bar.

“I think food can bring everybody together,” Lewis said. “Once you get good food and have different kinds of people in one group, it just makes the city better.”

Lewis said his favorite part of owning More Than A Apron LLC is meeting so many different people he would have never met otherwise.

At this time, Lewis says he does not have set hours/days of operation, but you can expect him to be open on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He also plans to be open on Fridays and Saturdays depending on events at The Vault. More Than A Apron LLC also caters for events and private dinners.

For more information or to find out when and where Lewis is cooking, visit More Than A Apron LLC’s Facebook or Instagram page.