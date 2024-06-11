Miamisburg to launch $3.4 million roadway improvement project this month

Work also includes installation of sidewalk, curb and gutter, storm drainage, steps, retaining wall and a new section of 18-inch water main and tie-in of existing services.

“The Riverview Avenue roadway improvements will improve storm drainage along the roadway corridor, provide pedestrian connectivity and increased safety with the installation of sidewalks, and reconstruct the 2-lane roadway and provide a new smoother asphalt surface course for motorists to drive on,” Stanley said.

“During development of the project scope, these three areas were identified by residents as priorities and areas of concern.”

Explore Huge smokestacks overlooking river in Miamisburg to be demolished

About 3,000 vehicles a day travel on South Riverview Avenue, he said. Construction is expected to start later this month and wrap up in September 2025.

Previous road work and paving dates back to the late 1980s, Stanley said. In 2016, new underground water and sewer mains were installed along the corridor as part of the city’s water and sewer masterplan projects.

“This section of Riverview was then paved on that project with base asphalt in anticipation of a follow-up roadway improvement project,” he said. “This will be the first major roadway improvement project on the west side of the river in over 30 years.”

The project was approved in the city’s capital improvement plan budget for 2024 and includes American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) federal funding.

Miamisburg City Council at its regularly scheduled June 4 meeting approved City Manager Keith Johnson entering into a contact with W. G. Stang, of Hamilton, which has worked in Miamisburg over the past 20 years and most recently completed the city’s 2017, 2020 and 2022 sidewalk curb, and gutter programs.