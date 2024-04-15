BreakingNews
Michigan man dead after being hit by vehicles crossing I-75 South in Butler Twp.

A 19-year-old Lapeer, Michigan, man died Sunday after he was hit by two vehicles while crossing Interstate 75 South in Montgomery County.

David Satkowski was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Around 8:50 p.m., troopers were dispatched to I-75 South near mile post 60 in Butler Twp.

A preliminary investigation indicated a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu and 2014 Cadillac Escalade were going south on the highway when they hit Satkowski as he was crossing the interstate from east to west, according to OSHP. He was in the middle lanes when he was struck.

No other injuries were reported.

Vandalia police and fire departments, Butler Twp. Police Department, Harrison Twp. Fire Department, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation and Englewood Truck Towing & Recovery assisted troopers at the scene.

OSHP is continuing to investigate the crash.

