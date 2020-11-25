Middletown man accused of stabbing woman in Franklin

A 20-year-old Middletown man is facing charges after he is accused of stabbing a woman in Franklin.
Police were called to the area of the Beam Apartments at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a stabbing.
There, they found a woman with a stab wound to her leg. Officers put on a tourniquet and provided other first aid before Franklin EMS arrived, according to a release from the Franklin Division of Police. The woman was taken to a local hospital for her injuries.
The suspect was identified as Louis Nasir Smith, who was arrested on suspicion of felonious assault.
He will be held in the Warren County Jail on a $100,000 bond, the release stated.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detective Jeff Stewart or patrolman Patrick Holland at 937-746-2882 or send a private message on the department’s Facebook page or 1TIP hotline at 937-743-1TIP (1847).