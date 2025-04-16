Middletown woman indicted in OVI crash into house that seriously injured 83-year-old resident

Eggleton was driving a 2011 Ram 1500 about 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 16 northwest on Ohio 123 near McLean/Robinson Vale roads when she drove off the right side of the state route and struck a fire hydrant, wires connected to a utility pole and a cable box, according to a crash report filed by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The pickup then went across McLean Road and struck a stop sign, traveled over more wires and then crashed into the front of a house in the 5500 block of Ohio 123, seriously injuring an 83-year-old woman inside, the report stated.

“Substantial damage was done to the property including structural damage. A victim was in the residence and was subsequently hospitalized,” read a criminal complaint filed in Franklin Municipal Court.

Eggleton was arrested at the scene on an OVI charge when she “became irate, kicked a trooper, repeatedly kicked the back of a patrol car and attempted to spit on a trooper,” according to an incident summary filed by the highway patrol.

Troopers reported that a blood test measured Eggleton’s blood-alcohol level at .277, which is more than three times Ohio’s .08 legal driving limit.