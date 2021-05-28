Military spending will go heavy on research next year, defense leaders say

“I believe our budget request will help us match our resources to strategy, strategy to policy and policy to the will of the American people,” the secretary said.

Austin and Milley could not discuss exact numbers ahead of the release of President Joe Biden’s budget.

Biden’s budget draft proposes $715 billion for defense, an $11 billion increase from the previous year’s spending level.

Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal for would run a $1.8 trillion federal government deficit, the Associated Press reported.

These are early days in the process of crafting a federal budget. Thursday’s event was the committee’s final hearing before members start writing the 2022 spending bill.

While Congress is responsible for funding the federal government, in recent years, Congress and presidents have often fallen back on continuing resolutions to set spending levels in recent years.

Continuing resolutions can be challenging for the military because defense funds often can be spent only during the fiscal year in which they were appropriated.

The Pentagon has entered every fiscal year between 2010 and 2018 operating under temporary continuing resolutions, the Heritage Foundation has observed.