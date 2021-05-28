Military spending will go heavy on research next year, defense leaders say

Military spending on research and future weapons will be emphasized in 2022, an approach that may yield dividends for Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, the beating heart of Air Force research and logistics missions.
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testified before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense Thursday on the fiscal year 2022 budget request.
“It invests in hypersonic weapons, artificial intelligence, micro-electronics, 5G technology, cyber-capabilities, ship-building, climate-change resilience and nuclear modernization to name a few,” Austin told the committee. “And it gives us the flexibility to divest ourselves of systems and platforms that do not adequately meet our needs, including older ships, aircraft and ISR (intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) platforms that demand more maintenance and upkeep and risk than we can afford.”
Wright-Patterson is home to the Air Force Research Laboratory which is building the Air Force’s planes and weapons of the future, including hypersonic weapons. It is also the home to the Air Force Materiel Command, which oversees the Air Force’s massive logistics needs.
The new budget will also boost military base pay, in-home care and support, retention bonuses and other incentives to keep qualified men and women in uniform, Austin said.
“I believe our budget request will help us match our resources to strategy, strategy to policy and policy to the will of the American people,” the secretary said.
Austin and Milley could not discuss exact numbers ahead of the release of President Joe Biden’s budget.
Biden’s budget draft proposes $715 billion for defense, an $11 billion increase from the previous year’s spending level.
Biden’s $6 trillion budget proposal for would run a $1.8 trillion federal government deficit, the Associated Press reported.
These are early days in the process of crafting a federal budget. Thursday’s event was the committee’s final hearing before members start writing the 2022 spending bill.
While Congress is responsible for funding the federal government, in recent years, Congress and presidents have often fallen back on continuing resolutions to set spending levels in recent years.
Continuing resolutions can be challenging for the military because defense funds often can be spent only during the fiscal year in which they were appropriated.
The Pentagon has entered every fiscal year between 2010 and 2018 operating under temporary continuing resolutions, the Heritage Foundation has observed.