Minor injuries reported in Turtlecreek Twp. crash

Two people received minor injuries after a head-on collision today on Ohio 741 in Turtlecreek Twp.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Lebanon post, the crash between two cars was reported at 8:36 a.m. on Ohio 741 between Ohio 63 and Hamilton Road.
The highway patrol said both people were being transported for medical treatment.
No other information was available as the crash remains under investigation.
In Other News
1
School masks: Parents sue three local districts in federal court over...
2
Data hints local COVID-19 cases peaking; hospitalizations remain high
3
Bethel Twp. annexation request to Huber Heights by landowners has...
4
Many shoppers aren’t wearing masks in Dayton, violating law
5
Local alpaca farm to open gates for National Alpaca Farm Days this...