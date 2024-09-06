Missing 71-year-old Fairborn man found safe

An Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled after a 71-year-old Fairborn man was found safe.
The alert was issued for Volodymyr Sabelkin after he walked away from his home around 10:40 a.m. Friday and hadn’t returned.
Fairborn police canceled the alert around 1:30 p.m.
