Missing Endangered Adult Alert issued for Riverside man

A Missing Endangered Adult Alert has been issued for a man who left his Riverside home early this morning and hasn’t returned.
Huber Heights police issued the alert for 70-year-old Charles Wiley. Around 4 a.m. Wiley left his home in the area of Effingham Place in Riverside to pick up his wife, according to the alert.
Wiley has not returned and police is concerned for his safety.
Wiley is 5 feet 8 inches, about 175 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and flack flannel shirt and blue jeans. The vehicle is a 2015 light blue Chrysler 200 with the Ohio license plate GXV2920.
Anyone who sees Wiley or who knows his location should call 911 or 1-866-693-9171.
In Other News
About the Author