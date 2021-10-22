Moderna COVID-19 boosters now available at CVS pharmacies

Medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 including the following, according to the CDC:

Cancer

Chronic kidney disease

Chronic liver disease

Chronic lung disease

Dementia or other neurological conditions

Diabetes (type 1 or type 2)

Down syndrome

Heart conditions

HIV infection

Immunocompromised state

Mental health conditions

Overweight and obesity

Pregnancy

Sickle cell disease or thalassemia

Smoking, current or former

Solid organ or blood stem transplant

Stroke or cerebrovascular disease

Substance use disorders

Tuberculosis

To schedule a COVID-19 vaccine or booster shot, visit https://www.cvs.com/. Patients can also schedule a flu vaccine at the same time.

Those scheduling a booster shot online will be asked to provide the manufacturer and date of their last COVID-19 shot. Patients must wait at least six months from their second shot before receiving a booster.