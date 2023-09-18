MonDay Community Correctional Facility sees increase in state funds

More than $1 million in additional state budget funds will go toward a Montgomery County correctional institution to cover costs related to staffing, including raises for employees.

After the $86.1 billion state budget was approved by the Ohio Governor’s Office in July, additional money was shifted to community-based correctional programs in the state.

The Montgomery County Commission last week approved a change to the state’s grant agreement with MonDay Community Correctional Institution to include an additional $1.1 million over the next two years.

MonDay Community Correctional Institution, located on Gettysburg Avenue in Dayton, provides cognitive behavioral therapy, mental health counseling service, and courses in job readiness, anger management, healthy relationships and parenting, among other services, according to MonDay director Mike Flannery.

Operating money from the state is the facility’s primary funding source. The grant amendment brought the correctional institution’s budget up to $17.8 million.

Flannery said the addition to their typical funding from the state was earmarked for staff and salary costs.

MonDay Community Correctional Facility has more than 100 employees, who will be getting 5.25% raises next year and the year following.

Community based correctional facilities are residential programs that serve as alternatives to traditional prisons. They provide comprehensive programming for individuals on felony supervision.

People who enter into the program are referred by common pleas courts or sanctioned by the parole board, according to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

The state’s budget includes more than $94.5 million in funding for community based correctional facilities for fiscal year 2024 and another $96.6 million for the 2025 fiscal year.