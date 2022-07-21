Mondragon, one of last from Miami County drug ring, sentenced to 7 years

Mondragon originally faced 14 felony indictments but agreed to plead to nine counts in May as part of a deal in which seven years of mandatory prison time was recommended. Charges included engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, conspiracy to engage in a pattern of corrupt activity, money laundering, aggravated funding of drug trafficking (four counts), possession of heroin and possession of meth.

Mondragon told Pratt that the arrest on the charges was his first time in jail. “I wanted to apologize for everything I did. I never did anything like this before,” he said through an interpreter.

The sentence recommended for Mondragon reflected his role in the cartel and his involvement while compared to other defendants, said Paul Watkins, first assistant county prosecuting attorney.

Pratt told Mondragon the group’s actions “jeopardized community safety and the health of citizens.”

Six people have pleaded to the charges from the drug ring indictment and were sentenced to terms ranging from community control to 10 years in prison. Charges against one person were dismissed and one, Jose Galvin, remains at large.

