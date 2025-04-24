Montgomery County ADAMHS Board authorizes $2.6M sale of former YWCA property

The future use of the site is unknown. Deaton and Baker appear to be associated with a holding company called Concentric Corporation of America, which is based in London, Kentucky.

Concentric Corporation of America’s website says it is focused on acquisition and investment. The company also owns the real estate development company called Staco Construction Inc.

The Huber Heights campus, 7650 Timbercrest Drive, formerly served as the Montgomery County Developmental Center, which was built in 1980 and closed in 2018.

The ADAMHS board acquired the property from the state of Ohio in 2019. The property was transferred to the ADAMHS board for $1.

YWCA Dayton was meant to take over the property, but financial challenges led to the YWCA vacating the property.

This is the second time around that the property has been auctioned off. The 19-acre site was listed on the GovDeals website, an online marketplace for government agencies to sell surplus property and items, in early February, with a starting bid of $500,000.

The property is currently valued at about $5.6 million, according to Montgomery County property records.

The auction included the stipulation that the sale of the property is subject to board approval. Blue Logic Capital, an investment company owned by Tom Manning, won the first auction, but the company’s $2.3 million bid was ultimately rejected by ADAMHS.

Manning was indicted late last year by a Franklin County grand jury on 19 felony charges related to investment fraud. The ADAMHS board did not confirm the indictments as the reason for rejection of the company’s bid.

The property went back to auction on the GovDeals site from April 3 through April 22.

Prior to the former YWCA property being on the auction block, the city of Huber Heights wanted to take ownership of the property for $1, city leaders told the Dayton Daily News.

“We believed we were negotiating in good faith with the ADAMHS board and then, all of the sudden, they stopped all communications with us,” Mayor Jeff Gore said earlier this month.

Huber Heights officials believed they were working through an agreement with the city that would have allowed the city to acquire the property for $1, absorb the costs of the demolition of the site and split the profits generated from the sale and development of the property, Gore said.

The ADAMHS board did receive an inquiry from the city, but it did not include an offer to split profits, according to Colleen Oakes, director of communications and strategic initiatives for the ADAMHS board.

Email records obtained by the Dayton Daily News via a public records request from the city showed the original proposed purchase terms on Sept. 20 were:

- Purchase price: $1.00

- No covenants or restrictions that impact future sale or reuse of the property

- When/if the city sells the property, proceeds will be distributed in the following priority:

The city is reimbursed for its holding and remediation costs; ADAMHS is reimbursed for its holding costs; Remaining proceeds stay with the city.