$15.8M in COVID rent help available in Montgomery County

Montgomery County started a new program Monday to provide relief for rental expenses because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The county received $15.8 million from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and is working with United Way of the Greater Dayton Area to take initial applications. To apply, call the United Way Helplink at 211.
“There is still a strong need in our community for help with rent,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge stated in a release announcing the assistance program. “So many people are still struggling because of this pandemic, and they should not need to worry about having a roof over their heads. We’re grateful for this funding, and we will work diligently to make sure it gets to those who need it.”
To be eligible for the COVID-19 relief, households must meet income guidelines. To determine eligibility, applicants can use either their 2020 household income or current monthly income at the time of application.
To be eligible, one or more individuals in the household must:
- Have qualified for unemployment benefits or attest by writing that they have experienced financial hardship due to the pandemic
- Be at risk of becoming homeless (past due rent, eviction notice, or unsafe or unhealthy living conditions)
- Have a household income below 50% of area median income ($37,850 for a household of four)
United Way will take basic information, and Montgomery County is working with other partners to process applications. Catholic Social Services, Goodwill Easter Seals, Homefull and the Salvation Army each will help individuals through the application process.