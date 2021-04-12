$15.8M in COVID rent help available in Montgomery County

The county received $15.8 million from the U.S. Treasury for the Emergency Rental Assistance Program, and is working with United Way of the Greater Dayton Area to take initial applications. To apply, call the United Way Helplink at 211.

“There is still a strong need in our community for help with rent,” Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge stated in a release announcing the assistance program. “So many people are still struggling because of this pandemic, and they should not need to worry about having a roof over their heads. We’re grateful for this funding, and we will work diligently to make sure it gets to those who need it.”