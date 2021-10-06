Montgomery County announces upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

Public Health - Dayton & Montgomery County will be offering COVID-19 vaccines, included booster and immunocompromised doses, at multiple upcoming clinics in the county.
The booster is only available for Pfizer recipients. They must wait at least six months from their second dose before receiving a booster.
All clinics are by appointment only. People can sign up for an appointment by clicking the “register” link below or by calling 937-225-6217.
The clinics are scheduled for the following days:
- Wednesday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St. Register
- Thursday: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, Register
- Friday: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton Register
- Saturday: 9 a.m. - noon SugarCreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton Register
- Tuesday, Oct. 12: 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. SugarCreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton Register
- Wednesday, Oct. 13: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Dayton Convention Center, 22 E. Fifth St. Register
- Thursday, Oct. 14: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Montgomery County Fairgrounds, 645 Infirmary Road, Jefferson Twp. Register
- Friday, Oct. 15: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Northwest Recreation Center, 1600 Princeton Drive, Dayton Register
- Saturday, Oct. 16: 9 a.m. - noon SugarCreek Packing, 900 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton Register
Those who have already received at least one dose of the vaccine should bring their vaccination card to the appointment.
As of Tuesday, 52.22% of Montgomery County residents have started the vaccine, including 63.37% of those 12 and older and 65.45% of adults, according to the Ohio Department of Health. More than 48% of residents have finished the vaccine, including 58.95% of those 12 and older and 61.07% of adults.