Coroner IDs 9-year-old boy hit, killed by construction vehicle in Centerville
Montgomery County Commission approves annexation of Butler Twp. land into Union

Local News
By
19 minutes ago

The Montgomery County Commission approved the annexation of 86 acres of land from Butler Twp. to the city of Union.

The decision comes weeks after Union city officials and the property owners requested the change during a public hearing, while township leaders voiced disapproval.

“We’re looking forward to more activity in Union,” said Debbie Lieberman, Montgomery County commission president on Tuesday.

The property – which consists mostly of farmland and one vacant house – is just southwest of the North Montgomery County Line Road and Peters Road intersection and north of the Dayton International Airport. To the east is a new Amazon fulfillment facility, located at 3134 Lightner Road.

Lisa Hanauer, manager of the property’s trust, previously said the property has belonged to her family for multiple generations. After the death of her aunt, who had lived on the property, Hanauer said she was named trustee.

Hanauer said she wants to prepare the property for future opportunities, including development. The city of Union has passed a services ordinance that states the ability and intent to provide city services, including road maintenance, to the annexation area. Hanauer said the city also plans to install water and sewer lines throughout the property.

“We’re very happy for the property owner,” said Union city manager John Applegate after Tuesday’s decision.

Union city council is expected to adopt the annexation in the coming months. The land will then be rezoned from an agricultural space to light industrial, according to Applegate. This, in addition to other improvements slated for the property, will add to the appeal of the land for development. Specific plans for developing the land have not been made.

“It’s really just a matter of time, and it’s all up to (the property owner),” Applegate said.

Township trustees from both Butler Twp. and nearby Monroe Twp. previously voiced concern over traffic, road maintenance and motorist safety concerns.

Butler Twp. fiscal officer Erika Vogel did not return a request for comment following the commission’s decision.

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers news in Montgomery County for Dayton Daily News. She previously worked as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun, and prior to then, she served as the editor of The Athens NEWS and the Vinton-Jackson Courier. Dawes has a bachelor's degree in journalism from Ohio University.

