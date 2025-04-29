Montgomery County commission greenlights Human Services levy renewal: No new taxes for residents

The commission followed the recommendation of the Human Services Levy Council, which advised a straight renewal for the expiring property tax levy.

“The reality is the voting public can only take so much in taxes and the Levy Council heard that,” said Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert during the commission’s weekly meeting.

Agencies like Montgomery County Children Services, Montgomery County Developmental Disabilities Services, Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction & Mental Health Services, Older Adult Services and Public Health - Dayton and Montgomery County all receive Human Services Levy dollars.

But other nonprofits and government agencies are also funded through more than $130 million in levy dollars. Stillwater Center, an intermediate care facility located in the Clayton area, receives a few million dollars in levy funds annually.

“I truly hope the voters all will see how important this levy is to our community,” Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said. “These are our neighbors. These are our family. These are our fellow citizens, and I hope that (voters) will maintain our strength of 40 years of approving and passing this Human Services levy.”

A staggered levy model was proposed to the public roughly 40 years ago as a method of supporting multiple agencies that provide social services to residents through one funding pool, said Geraldine Pegues, the assistant county administrator for Human Services Planning and Development.

“It’s been essential and a great support for our community. It’s helped us leverage additional resources. It’s flexible, so when we have systems that are experiencing some challenge, we have the opportunity to put more resources there as needed,” Pegues said.

Both levies — Levy A and Levy B — span eight years. Levy A was on the ballot in 2021, passing with nearly 75% of the vote.

Levy B, which is expected to return to the ballot this November, saw its last renewal in 2017.

Montgomery County’s administrator said the need for levy dollars if greater than ever.

“We have to live within our means. With more people accessing services, higher placement costs and changing federal mandates, we also cannot ignore the challenges of our working families,” Colbert said. “This whole collective is good for all of us.”

The two human service levies generate a combined $138 million and leverage another $212 million in additional funds to the county, according to county officials.

The deadline for local ballot issues to be submitted to county election boards is in August.