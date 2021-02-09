Montgomery County Coroner’s Office gets new full-body, high-speed digital scanner

The new LODOX machine at the Montgomery County Coroner's Office can conduct a full-body digital scan in about 13 seconds. CONTRIBUTED

However, the size and weight of the LODOX machine required a building upgrade, which cost $159,580 and was funded by the county.

The coroner said the LODOX and construction is a good investment that will generate revenue from outside county clients, provide better imagery for court proceedings that could lessen court costs and will provide a more accurate and detailed assessment for families of decedents.

The coroner’s office also recently received a CT canner and trailer to house it, which together cost $224,900. They are portable if they are ever needed for use at a mass casualty site in other areas of the state, the release said.

“This is a significant investment,” stated Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert, who toured the morgue along with County Commission President Judy Dodge to see the construction and technology upgrade at the facility. “We know that this technology upgrade will enhance workflow and be safer for the coroner’s staff, so they aren’t continually having to lift and shift decedents during X-rays. The coroner and his team do a fantastic job serving Montgomery County and the commissioners were happy to be able to do this for him and his team.”