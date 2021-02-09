Montgomery County Coroner’s Office gets new full-body, high-speed digital scanner

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office is now home to a new LODOX machine, which provides full-body, high-speed digital radiology and replaces a traditional X-ray machine.
“One of the advantages of this machine is that we would only X-ray certain cases,” said Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger in a release. “So, we would X-ray gunshot wounds to find the bullet, we would X-ray knife wounds to see if there’s a knife tip … those kinds of things. With this machine we X-ray everybody.”
Typical X-ray machines require technicians to manipulate the bodies several times to get multiple images. Now, the new technology only requires the body to be placed on a tray and the machine can conduct a full body scan in about 13 seconds.
The LODOX cost $445,000, which the coroner’s office was able to fund with money received from other counties in return for services provided, the release stated.
“We are a big regional center, we we actually charge for our services and this allows us to put more of that work through,” Harshbarger said.
However, the size and weight of the LODOX machine required a building upgrade, which cost $159,580 and was funded by the county.
The coroner said the LODOX and construction is a good investment that will generate revenue from outside county clients, provide better imagery for court proceedings that could lessen court costs and will provide a more accurate and detailed assessment for families of decedents.
The coroner’s office also recently received a CT canner and trailer to house it, which together cost $224,900. They are portable if they are ever needed for use at a mass casualty site in other areas of the state, the release said.
“This is a significant investment,” stated Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert, who toured the morgue along with County Commission President Judy Dodge to see the construction and technology upgrade at the facility. “We know that this technology upgrade will enhance workflow and be safer for the coroner’s staff, so they aren’t continually having to lift and shift decedents during X-rays. The coroner and his team do a fantastic job serving Montgomery County and the commissioners were happy to be able to do this for him and his team.”