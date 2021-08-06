dayton-daily-news logo
Montgomery County, Dayton International Airport announce job fair

The Dayton International Airport and Montgomery County Workforce Development Department are hosting a job fair from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 10 to connect people to jobs in and around the airport. There will be 13 companies and agencies with job openings represented at the Airport Job Fair. STAFF FILE PHOTO
Local News | 32 minutes ago
By Jen Balduf, Staff Writer

Montgomery County’s Workforce Development Department and the Dayton International Airport are teaming up for job fair next week to connect people to job openings in and around the airport.

The Airport Job Fair is from noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the airport, 3600 Terminal Drive, in Dayton, with free parking in the short term lot next to the terminal.

“We’ve seen the area around the airport develop immensely in the last 10 years,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge. “So many of our residents are still without work, and our goal is to connect them to these companies who have a strong need for workers right now.”

The job fair will feature 13 companies and agencies with open positions, including Energizer, Crocs, United Airlines, HMS Host, PSA Airlines, Frito Lay, Chewy, Procter & Gamble, the city of Dayton, the Federal Aviation Administration and Carter Logistics, according to a release.

“Dayton International Airport is hiring, and we know the companies around us are looking for candidates as well,” said Gil Turner, Dayton International Airport director. “We’re excited to bring all these companies together to let people know about the opportunities available.”

The event will be in the Friends and Family Assistance Center on the south end of the terminal. A list of companies is available at www.TheJobCenter.org/Airport-Job-Fair.

